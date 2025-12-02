POW and Aviation Hero Laid To Rest at Arlington National Cemetery

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/988523" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Today, we commemorate National POW/MIA Recognition Day and remember all Americans who were prisoners of war or missing in action.



Recently, U.S. Air Force Col. (Ret.) Joe Kittinger was laid to rest in Section 36. While fighting in Vietnam, Kittinger was captured by enemy forces and spent 11 months at the infamous “Hanoi Hilton.” Learn more about his service on our blog.



We honor Kittinger’s service and all POW/MIA service members, civilians, and their families.



(U.S. Army video by Daryl Vaca / Arlington National Cemetery)