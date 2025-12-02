Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    POW and Aviation Hero Laid To Rest at Arlington National Cemetery

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2024

    Video by Daryl Vaca 

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    Today, we commemorate National POW/MIA Recognition Day and remember all Americans who were prisoners of war or missing in action.

    Recently, U.S. Air Force Col. (Ret.) Joe Kittinger was laid to rest in Section 36. While fighting in Vietnam, Kittinger was captured by enemy forces and spent 11 months at the infamous “Hanoi Hilton.” Learn more about his service on our blog.

    We honor Kittinger’s service and all POW/MIA service members, civilians, and their families.

    (U.S. Army video by Daryl Vaca / Arlington National Cemetery)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2024
    Date Posted: 12.03.2025 10:09
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    Arlington National Cemetery
    National POW/MIA Recognition Day

