    AR-MEDCOM Connect to Protect Series: "Daphne" speaks of her struggles, recovery, resiliency

    STATEN ISLAND, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hernandez and Staff Sgt. Jerry Zuetrong

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    This video is the second in the "Connect to Protect" series, in which Soldiers tell their individual stories in struggling with behavioral health challenges, their road to recovery, and methods and best practices to attain and maintain resiliency throughout their lives. Speaking on request of anonymity, "Daphne" divulges the multitude of traumatic events that fostered her suicidal ideations, and eventually, her suicidal attempts. Moreover, she tells the audience how she found the willpower and the motivation to overcome her past traumas and to keep moving forward with her support systems and revitalized outlook in life.

    Army Reserve Capt. Oliver Pedraga, the suicide prevention program manager of the Pinellas Park, Florida-based Army Reserve Medical Command, gives additional context of the video in the introduction and encourages all Soldiers, Families and Civilians to always connect to ensure protection, and reaching out is always encouraged and never forbidden.

    If you or someone you know is struggling, please reach out for help. In the U.S., call 988 (then press 1) or text 838255 for the Veterans Crisis Line - free, confidential support is available 24/7.

    *****DISCLAIMER*****

    This video discusses sensitive topics, including suicidal ideations and mental health challenges.

    The storyteller remains anonymous for privacy.

    All clips shown are royalty-free and are used for illustration.

    Viewer discretion is advised.

    (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher A. Hernandez and Staff Sgt. Jerry T. Zuetrong; with additional B-roll by Master Sgt. Joseph Vine, Staff Sgt. Nick Vidro, Sgt. Joseph McDonald, Sgt. Rachel Christensen and Bryan Araujo)

    The following music tracks are used through license with Epidemic Sound:

    Song - Calm Before the Storm
    Artist - Howard Harper-Hughes

    Song - Wreck
    Artist - Anna Dager

    Song - Floating Clouds
    Artist - Sayuri Hayashi Egnell

    Song - Midnight Sun Serenade
    Artist - Tellsonic

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.25.2025
    Date Posted: 12.03.2025 10:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 988513
    VIRIN: 251125-A-JG268-1001
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_111413036
    Length: 00:11:59
    Location: STATEN ISLAND, NEW YORK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve Command
    Army Reserve Medical Command
    Suicide Prevention & Awareness Month
    Suicide Prevention and Awareness
    Defense Suicide Prevention Office
    Connect to Protect

