AR-MEDCOM Connect to Protect Series: "Daphne" speaks of her struggles, recovery, resiliency

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/988513" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This video is the second in the "Connect to Protect" series, in which Soldiers tell their individual stories in struggling with behavioral health challenges, their road to recovery, and methods and best practices to attain and maintain resiliency throughout their lives. Speaking on request of anonymity, "Daphne" divulges the multitude of traumatic events that fostered her suicidal ideations, and eventually, her suicidal attempts. Moreover, she tells the audience how she found the willpower and the motivation to overcome her past traumas and to keep moving forward with her support systems and revitalized outlook in life.



Army Reserve Capt. Oliver Pedraga, the suicide prevention program manager of the Pinellas Park, Florida-based Army Reserve Medical Command, gives additional context of the video in the introduction and encourages all Soldiers, Families and Civilians to always connect to ensure protection, and reaching out is always encouraged and never forbidden.



If you or someone you know is struggling, please reach out for help. In the U.S., call 988 (then press 1) or text 838255 for the Veterans Crisis Line - free, confidential support is available 24/7.



*****DISCLAIMER*****



This video discusses sensitive topics, including suicidal ideations and mental health challenges.



The storyteller remains anonymous for privacy.



All clips shown are royalty-free and are used for illustration.



Viewer discretion is advised.



(U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher A. Hernandez and Staff Sgt. Jerry T. Zuetrong; with additional B-roll by Master Sgt. Joseph Vine, Staff Sgt. Nick Vidro, Sgt. Joseph McDonald, Sgt. Rachel Christensen and Bryan Araujo)



The following music tracks are used through license with Epidemic Sound:



Song - Calm Before the Storm

Artist - Howard Harper-Hughes



Song - Wreck

Artist - Anna Dager



Song - Floating Clouds

Artist - Sayuri Hayashi Egnell



Song - Midnight Sun Serenade

Artist - Tellsonic