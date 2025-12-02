Tsunami Exercise | B-Roll

Local Japanese volunteers from Uruma City evacuate to a rally point during a tsunami evacuation exercise at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 18, 2025. Volunteers entered Camp Kinser through different security gates to walk through evacuation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Logan Smith)
Date Taken:
11.17.2025
Date Posted:
12.03.2025
Location:
CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
