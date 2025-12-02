Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tsunami Exercise | B-Roll

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.17.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Logan Smith 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Local Japanese volunteers from Uruma City evacuate to a rally point during a tsunami evacuation exercise at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 18, 2025. Volunteers entered Camp Kinser through different security gates to walk through evacuation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Logan Smith)

    Date Taken: 11.17.2025
    Date Posted: 12.03.2025 02:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 988495
    VIRIN: 251118-M-RV182-1001
    Filename: DOD_111412750
    Length: 00:02:50
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tsunami Exercise | B-Roll, by LCpl Logan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tsunami
    Marines
    training
    exercise
    safety
    locals

