    MCIPAC SNCO 250th Birthday Ball | B-Roll

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.13.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Logan Smith 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. service members with Marine Corps Installations Pacific and their guests celebrate the MCIPAC Marine Corps Birthday Ball at the Butler Officer’s Club, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 14, 2025. The Marine Corps birthday ceremony honors the history, legacy and traditions passed down from generation to generation since the founding of the Corps on Nov. 10, 1775. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Logan Smith)

    Date Taken: 11.13.2025
    Date Posted: 12.03.2025 02:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 988491
    VIRIN: 251114-M-RV182-1001
    Filename: DOD_111412668
    Length: 00:03:42
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP

