U.S. service members with Marine Corps Installations Pacific and their guests celebrate the MCIPAC Marine Corps Birthday Ball at the Butler Officer’s Club, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 14, 2025. The Marine Corps birthday ceremony honors the history, legacy and traditions passed down from generation to generation since the founding of the Corps on Nov. 10, 1775. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Logan Smith)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2025 02:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|988491
|VIRIN:
|251114-M-RV182-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111412668
|Length:
|00:03:42
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MCIPAC SNCO 250th Birthday Ball | B-Roll, by LCpl Logan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
