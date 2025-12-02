Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Military Conducts Foreign Disaster Relief Operations Working Alongside Armed Forces of the Philippines

    PHILIPPINES

    10.17.2025

    Video by Cpl. Brian Knowles 

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    At the request of the Government of the Philippines, the U.S. military is working alongside the Armed Forces of the Philippines to provide foreign disaster relief support to communities affected by consecutive Typhoons Kalmaegi (Tino) and Fung-Wong (Uwan), which caused extensive damage and tragic loss of life. The forward presence and ready posture of United States Indo-Pacific Command in the region facilitates rapid and effective response to crisis, demonstrating the U.S.’s commitment to Allies and partners during times of need. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brian Knowles)

    Date Taken: 10.17.2025
    Date Posted: 12.03.2025 00:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 988487
    VIRIN: 251017-M-FG738-1001
    Filename: DOD_111412531
    Length: 00:03:32
    Location: PH

