U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jeremiah Murillo, an intelligence specialist assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, and Lance Cpl. Marco Pedroza, a fire support Marine assigned to 1st Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, I MEF Information Group, launch an RQ-20B Puma small unmanned aerial system in support of a simulated maritime strike during Marine Air Support Activity 2025 at Marine Base Camp Cape Bojeador, Philippines, Oct. 17, 2025. MASA 25 is an annual joint Philippine and U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brian Knowles)
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2025 00:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|988486
|VIRIN:
|251017-M-FG738-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111412529
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MASA 25 B-roll: MRF-SEA, 1st ANGLICO, Philippine Marines conduct Maritime Strike, by Cpl Brian Knowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.