MASA 25 Reel: MRF-SEA Marines, Philippine Marines conduct Medical Training

U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, and Philippine Marines assigned to 3rd Marine Brigade conduct tactical combat casualty care training and a combat lifesaver course as part of exercise Marine Air Support Activity 2025 at Marine Base Camp Rodolfo, Palawan, Philippines, Oct. 13-20, 2025. The training educates and trains Marines in basic casualty and combat care, preparing them to provide aid to injured service members in combat situations until the casualty can be treated by a medical professional. MASA 25 is an annual joint Philippine and U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Luis Agostini)



This video contains music from a USMC licensed asset from Audiio.