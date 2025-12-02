Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MASA 25 Reel: MRF-SEA Marines, Philippine Marines conduct Medical Training

    PUERTO PRINCESA, PHILIPPINES

    10.15.2025

    Video by Sgt. Luis Agostini 

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, and Philippine Marines assigned to 3rd Marine Brigade conduct tactical combat casualty care training and a combat lifesaver course as part of exercise Marine Air Support Activity 2025 at Marine Base Camp Rodolfo, Palawan, Philippines, Oct. 13-20, 2025. The training educates and trains Marines in basic casualty and combat care, preparing them to provide aid to injured service members in combat situations until the casualty can be treated by a medical professional. MASA 25 is an annual joint Philippine and U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Luis Agostini)

    This video contains music from a USMC licensed asset from Audiio.

    Location: PUERTO PRINCESA, PH

    This work, MASA 25 Reel: MRF-SEA Marines, Philippine Marines conduct Medical Training, by Sgt Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MASA25, MRF-SEA26, 15th MEU, IMEF, USMC

