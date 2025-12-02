U.S. Navy corpsmen assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, and Philippine Marines assigned to 4th Marine Brigade, participate in a tactical combat casualty care training course subject matter expert exchange during exercise Marine Air Support Activity 2025 at Marine Base Camp Cape Bojeador, Philippines, Oct. 15, 2025. MASA 25 is an annual joint Philippine and U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brian Knowles)
|10.15.2025
|12.03.2025 00:16
|B-Roll
|988484
|251015-M-FG738-1001
|DOD_111412504
|00:03:49
|PH
|0
|0
This work, MASA 25 B-roll: MRF-SEA, Philippine Marines Conduct TCCC Medical Exchange, by Cpl Brian Knowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
