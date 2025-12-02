Sama Sama 25 B-roll: MRF-SEA, 1st ANGLICO, Philippine Marines conduct Maritime Strike

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/988483" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, 1st Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, I MEF Information Group, and Philippine Marines assigned to 3rd Marine Brigade conduct a maritime strike during exercise Sama Sama 2025 at Marine Base Camp Rodolfo, Palawan, Philippines, Oct. 15, 2025. Sama Sama is a bilateral exercise hosted by the Philippines and the United States, designed to promote regional security cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance maritime interoperability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Luis Agostini)