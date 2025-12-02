Sama Sama 25 B-roll: MRF-SEA, 1st ANGLICO, Philippine Marines conduct Maritime Strike

U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, 1st Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, I MEF Information Group, and Philippine Marines assigned to 3rd Marine Brigade conduct a maritime strike during exercise Sama Sama 2025 at Marine Base Camp Rodolfo, Palawan, Philippines, Oct. 15, 2025. Sama Sama is a bilateral exercise hosted by the Philippines and the United States, designed to promote regional security cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance maritime interoperability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Luis Agostini)
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2025 00:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|988483
|VIRIN:
|251015-M-AS577-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_111412494
|Length:
|00:02:37
|Location:
|PUERTO PRINCESA, PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
