    Sama Sama 25 B-roll: MRF-SEA, 1st ANGLICO, Philippine Marines conduct Maritime Strike

    PUERTO PRINCESA, PHILIPPINES

    10.14.2025

    Video by Sgt. Luis Agostini 

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, 1st Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, I MEF Information Group, and Philippine Marines assigned to 3rd Marine Brigade conduct a maritime strike during exercise Sama Sama 2025 at Marine Base Camp Rodolfo, Palawan, Philippines, Oct. 15, 2025. Sama Sama is a bilateral exercise hosted by the Philippines and the United States, designed to promote regional security cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance maritime interoperability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Luis Agostini)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sama Sama 25 B-roll: MRF-SEA, 1st ANGLICO, Philippine Marines conduct Maritime Strike, by Sgt Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MASA25, MRF-SEA26, 15th MEU, IMEF, USMC

