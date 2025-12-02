MASA 25 B-roll: MRF-SEA, 1st ANGLICO, Philippine Marines Conduct Maritime Strike

U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, 1st Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, I MEF Information Group, and Philippine Marines assigned to 4th Marine Brigade conduct a combined maritime strike during exercise Marine Air Support Activity 2025 in Philippines on Oct. 15, 2025. MASA 25 is an annual joint Philippine and U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps animation by Cpl. Brian Knowles)
