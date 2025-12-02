Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MASA 25 B-roll: MRF-SEA, 1st ANGLICO, Philippine Marines Conduct Maritime Strike

    PHILIPPINES

    10.15.2025

    Video by Cpl. Brian Knowles 

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, 1st Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, I MEF Information Group, and Philippine Marines assigned to 4th Marine Brigade conduct a combined maritime strike during exercise Marine Air Support Activity 2025 in Philippines on Oct. 15, 2025. MASA 25 is an annual joint Philippine and U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps animation by Cpl. Brian Knowles)

    Date Taken: 10.15.2025
    Date Posted: 12.03.2025 00:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 988482
    VIRIN: 251015-M-FG738-1002
    Filename: DOD_111412489
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: PH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MASA 25 B-roll: MRF-SEA, 1st ANGLICO, Philippine Marines Conduct Maritime Strike, by Cpl Brian Knowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marines, MASA25, MRF-SEA26, 15th MEU, IMEF, USMC

