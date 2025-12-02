MASA 25 B-roll: MRF-SEA Leaders Meet 3rd Marine Brigade Leadership in Palawan

U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, meet Philippine Marines assigned to 3rd Marine Brigade during exercise Marine Air Support Activity 2025 at Marine Base Camp Rodolfo, Palawan, Philippines, Oct. 15, 2025. MASA 25 is an annual joint Philippine and U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Luis Agostini)
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2025 00:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|988481
|VIRIN:
|251015-M-AS577-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111412488
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|PUERTO PRINCESA, PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
