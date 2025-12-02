Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MASA 25 B-roll: MRF-SEA, 1st ANGLICO, Philippine Marines Attend ‘Boodle Fight’

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PHILIPPINES

    10.15.2025

    Video by Cpl. Brian Knowles 

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, 1st Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, I MEF Information Group, and Philippine Marines assigned to 4th Marine Brigade participate in a “boodle fight” during exercise Marine Air Support Activity 2025 at Marine Base Camp Cape Bojeador, Philippines, Oct. 15, 2025. A “boodle fight” is a Filipino communal dining style also known as kamayan, originating from the military and symbolizes equality and comraderie where everyone shares a large spread of food, regardless of rank. MASA 25 is an annual joint Philippine and U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. Florestorres is a native of Florida. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brian Knowles)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.15.2025
    Date Posted: 12.02.2025 23:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 988480
    VIRIN: 251015-M-FG738-1001
    Filename: DOD_111412485
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MASA 25 B-roll: MRF-SEA, 1st ANGLICO, Philippine Marines Attend ‘Boodle Fight’, by Cpl Brian Knowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marines, MASA25, MRF-SEA26, 15th MEU, IMEF, Philippines

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download