MASA 25 B-roll: MRF-SEA, 1st ANGLICO, Philippine Marines Attend ‘Boodle Fight’

U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, 1st Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, I MEF Information Group, and Philippine Marines assigned to 4th Marine Brigade participate in a “boodle fight” during exercise Marine Air Support Activity 2025 at Marine Base Camp Cape Bojeador, Philippines, Oct. 15, 2025. A “boodle fight” is a Filipino communal dining style also known as kamayan, originating from the military and symbolizes equality and comraderie where everyone shares a large spread of food, regardless of rank. MASA 25 is an annual joint Philippine and U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. Florestorres is a native of Florida. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brian Knowles)
