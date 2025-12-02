MASA 25 B-roll: MRF-SEA, 1st ANGLICO, Philippine Marines Attend ‘Boodle Fight’

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, 1st Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, I MEF Information Group, and Philippine Marines assigned to 4th Marine Brigade participate in a “boodle fight” during exercise Marine Air Support Activity 2025 at Marine Base Camp Cape Bojeador, Philippines, Oct. 15, 2025. A “boodle fight” is a Filipino communal dining style also known as kamayan, originating from the military and symbolizes equality and comraderie where everyone shares a large spread of food, regardless of rank. MASA 25 is an annual joint Philippine and U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. Florestorres is a native of Florida. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brian Knowles)