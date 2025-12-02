MASA 25 B-roll: MRF-SEA, Philippine Marines, Philippine Coastguardsmen conduct TCCC Medical Exchange

U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct a tactical combat casualty care subject matter expert exchange with Philippine Marines assigned to 3rd Marine Brigade and Philippine Coast Guardsmen during exercise Marine Air Support Activity 2025 at Marine Base Camp Rodolfo, Palawan, Philippines, Oct. 13, 2025. TCCC is a training program for non-medical personnel to have knowledge and skills to render life-saving medical aid in the absence of medical personnel in combat scenarios. MASA 25 is an annual joint Philippine and U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Luis Agostini)
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2025 23:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|988479
|VIRIN:
|251013-M-AS577-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111412481
|Length:
|00:03:03
|Location:
|PUERTO PRINCESA, PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
