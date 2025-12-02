Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MASA 25 B-roll: MRF-SEA, Philippine Marines, Philippine Coastguardsmen conduct TCCC Medical Exchange

    PUERTO PRINCESA, PHILIPPINES

    10.12.2025

    Video by Sgt. Luis Agostini 

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct a tactical combat casualty care subject matter expert exchange with Philippine Marines assigned to 3rd Marine Brigade and Philippine Coast Guardsmen during exercise Marine Air Support Activity 2025 at Marine Base Camp Rodolfo, Palawan, Philippines, Oct. 13, 2025. TCCC is a training program for non-medical personnel to have knowledge and skills to render life-saving medical aid in the absence of medical personnel in combat scenarios. MASA 25 is an annual joint Philippine and U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Luis Agostini)

    Date Taken: 10.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.02.2025 23:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 988479
    VIRIN: 251013-M-AS577-2001
    Filename: DOD_111412481
    Length: 00:03:03
    Location: PUERTO PRINCESA, PH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MASA25, MRF-SEA26, 15th MEU, IMEF, USMC

