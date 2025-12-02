U.S. Marines assigned to 1st Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, demonstrate the use of a tactical assault kit during TAK training with Philippine Marines assigned to 3rd Marine Brigade during training with Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia for exercise Marine Aviation Support Activity 2025 at Marine Base Camp Rodolfo, Palawan, Philippines, Oct. 13, 2025. TAK is a Windows-based situational awareness planning tool that allows U.S. and allied forces a real-time digital operating picture for mission planning. MASA 25 is an annual joint Philippine and U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Luis Agostini)
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2025 23:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|988475
|VIRIN:
|251013-M-AS577-4001
|Filename:
|DOD_111412474
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|PUERTO PRINCESA, PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MASA 25 B-roll: 1st ANGLICO Marines, Philippine Marines Train on Tactical Assault Kit, by Sgt Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
