MASA 25 B-roll: 1st ANGLICO Marines, Philippine Marines Train on Tactical Assault Kit

U.S. Marines assigned to 1st Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, demonstrate the use of a tactical assault kit during TAK training with Philippine Marines assigned to 3rd Marine Brigade during training with Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia for exercise Marine Aviation Support Activity 2025 at Marine Base Camp Rodolfo, Palawan, Philippines, Oct. 13, 2025. TAK is a Windows-based situational awareness planning tool that allows U.S. and allied forces a real-time digital operating picture for mission planning. MASA 25 is an annual joint Philippine and U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Luis Agostini)