U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, and various units with Philippine Marine Corpstake part in the Marine Air Support Activity 2025 closing ceremony at Fort Bonifacio, Manila, Philippines, Oct. 24, 2025. MASA 25 is an annual joint Philippine and U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2025 23:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|988473
|VIRIN:
|251024-M-EU506-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111412472
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|MANILA, PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MRF-SEA Marines, Philippine Marines Hold MASA 25 Closing Ceremony, by LCpl Kenneth Twaddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.