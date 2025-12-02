B-roll: MRF-SEA Marines, Philippine Marines conduct Staff Training Exercise

U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, and Philippine Marines assigned to 3rd Marine Brigade conduct a staff training exercise at Marine Base Camp Rodolfo, Philippines, Oct. 7-10, 2025. MRF-SEA is a flexible task force that varies in size, capability and composition to accomplish different types of missions as a purpose-built unit, maintaining a forward presence and enhancing Marine Corps crisis and contingency response capabilities. MRF-SEA is uniquely organized to support security cooperation and advance mutual security objectives shared with Southeast Asian Allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Luis Agostini)
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2025 23:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|988471
|VIRIN:
|251010-M-AS577-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_111412470
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|PUERTO PRINCESA, PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
