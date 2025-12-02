Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-roll: MRF-SEA Marines, Philippine Marines conduct Intelligence Subject Matter Expert Exchange

    PUERTO PRINCESA, PHILIPPINES

    10.07.2025

    Video by Sgt. Luis Agostini 

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, and Philippine Marines assigned to 3rd Marine Brigade, conduct an intelligence subject matter expert exchange at Marine Base Camp Rodolfo, Philippines, Oct. 8, 2025. MRF-SEA is a flexible task force that varies in size, capability and composition to accomplish different types of missions as a purpose-built unit, maintaining a forward presence and enhancing Marine Corps crisis and contingency response capabilities. MRF-SEA is uniquely organized to support security cooperation and advance mutual security objectives shared with Southeast Asian Allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Luis Agostini)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2025
    Date Posted: 12.02.2025 23:28
    Video ID: 988468
    VIRIN: 251008-M-AS577-2001
    Filename: DOD_111412451
    Length: 00:01:38
