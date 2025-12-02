B-Roll: MRF-SEA Marines Conduct Planning with 3rd Marine Brigade Leadership

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct exercise planning with Philippine Marines assigned to 3rd Marine Brigade at Marine Base Camp Rodolfo, Philippines, Oct. 6, 2025, to support exercises in the Philippines. MRF-SEA is a flexible task force that varies in size, capability, and composition, to accomplish different types of missions as a purpose-built unit, maintaining a forward presence and enhancing Marine Corps crisis and contingency response capabilities. MRF-SEA is uniquely organized to support security cooperation and advance mutual security objectives shared with Southeast Asian Allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Luis Agostini)