B-Roll: MRF-SEA Marines Conduct Planning with 3rd Marine Brigade Leadership

U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct exercise planning with Philippine Marines assigned to 3rd Marine Brigade at Marine Base Camp Rodolfo, Philippines, Oct. 6, 2025, to support exercises in the Philippines. MRF-SEA is a flexible task force that varies in size, capability, and composition, to accomplish different types of missions as a purpose-built unit, maintaining a forward presence and enhancing Marine Corps crisis and contingency response capabilities. MRF-SEA is uniquely organized to support security cooperation and advance mutual security objectives shared with Southeast Asian Allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Luis Agostini)
|10.05.2025
|12.02.2025 23:18
|B-Roll
|988466
|251006-M-AS577-1001
|DOD_111412414
|00:00:47
|PUERTO PRINCESA, PH
|0
|0
