    MRF-SEA Marines, Sailors Hike to Mount Samat Shine of Valor during Bataan Death March PME

    PHILIPPINES

    10.18.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell 

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, hike seven kilometers up Mount Samat to visit the National Shrine of Valor as part of professional military education about the Bataan Death March during Marine Air Support Activity 2025, in Bataan, Philippines, Oct. 18, 2025. The Bataan Death March began on April 9, 1942, where more than 75,000 Filipino and American service members were forced to march over 65 miles under brutal conditions. This shared sacrifice stands as a powerful symbol of the enduring partnership between the Unites States and the Philippines. MASA 25 is an annual joint Philippine and U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.02.2025 22:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 988465
    VIRIN: 251018-M-EU506-1001
    Filename: DOD_111412402
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: PH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRF-SEA Marines, Sailors Hike to Mount Samat Shine of Valor during Bataan Death March PME, by LCpl Kenneth Twaddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marines, MRF-SEA25, 15th MEU, IMEF, USMC

