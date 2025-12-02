Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-SEA, Philippine Marines Conduct Opening Ceremony for Marine Air Support Activity 2025 Opening Ceremony in Manila

    MANILA, PHILIPPINES

    10.13.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell 

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, and Philippine Marine Corps, conduct the opening ceremony for Marine Air Support Activity 2025 at Fort Bonifacio, Manila, Philippines, Oct. 13, 2025. MASA 25 is an annual joint Philippine and U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)

    Date Taken: 10.13.2025
    Date Posted: 12.02.2025 22:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 988463
    VIRIN: 251013-M-EU506-1001
    Filename: DOD_111412369
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: MANILA, PH

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRF-SEA, Philippine Marines Conduct Opening Ceremony for Marine Air Support Activity 2025 Opening Ceremony in Manila, by LCpl Kenneth Twaddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marines, MASA25, MRF-SEA26, 15th MEU, IMEF, USMC

