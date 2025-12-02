U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, and Philippine Marine Corps, conduct the opening ceremony for Marine Air Support Activity 2025 at Fort Bonifacio, Manila, Philippines, Oct. 13, 2025. MASA 25 is an annual joint Philippine and U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2025 22:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|988463
|VIRIN:
|251013-M-EU506-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111412369
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|MANILA, PH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MRF-SEA, Philippine Marines Conduct Opening Ceremony for Marine Air Support Activity 2025 Opening Ceremony in Manila, by LCpl Kenneth Twaddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
