Operation Honor

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio — Air Force Reserve Airmen supported the first Honor Flight conducted on a military aircraft at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Sept. 21, 2025. Veterans from World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War traveled to Washington, D.C., to visit memorials honoring their service. Reserve Airmen, volunteers and guardians assisted throughout the mission, providing support and guidance at each stop. Honor Flight programs nationwide continue to recognize veterans by ensuring they have the opportunity to reflect, remember and connect with their history. (U.S. Air Force video by Isaac Jones)
|09.21.2025
|12.02.2025 20:33
|Video Productions
|988458
|250922-F-LP736-8847
|DOD_111412221
|00:02:56
|US
|1
|1
