    Operation Honor

    UNITED STATES

    09.21.2025

    Video by Isaac Jones 

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio — Air Force Reserve Airmen supported the first Honor Flight conducted on a military aircraft at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Sept. 21, 2025. Veterans from World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War traveled to Washington, D.C., to visit memorials honoring their service. Reserve Airmen, volunteers and guardians assisted throughout the mission, providing support and guidance at each stop. Honor Flight programs nationwide continue to recognize veterans by ensuring they have the opportunity to reflect, remember and connect with their history. (U.S. Air Force video by Isaac Jones)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2025
    Date Posted: 12.02.2025 20:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 988458
    VIRIN: 250922-F-LP736-8847
    Filename: DOD_111412221
    Length: 00:02:56
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Honor, by Isaac Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

