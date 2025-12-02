Operation Honor

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio — Air Force Reserve Airmen supported the first Honor Flight conducted on a military aircraft at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Sept. 21, 2025. Veterans from World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War traveled to Washington, D.C., to visit memorials honoring their service. Reserve Airmen, volunteers and guardians assisted throughout the mission, providing support and guidance at each stop. Honor Flight programs nationwide continue to recognize veterans by ensuring they have the opportunity to reflect, remember and connect with their history. (U.S. Air Force video by Isaac Jones)