    CW5(Ret.) Michael Fried

    UNITED STATES

    11.16.2025

    Video by Sgt. Raven Jones 

    I Corps

    U.S. Army (Ret.) Chief Warrant Officer 5, Michael Fried exemplifies dedication and selfless service through years of commitment to the U.S. Army. Fried viewed a tribute video highlighting the impact he made while serving and the legacy he leaves behind. (U.S. Army Video by: Pfc. Joshua Terry)

    Date Taken: 11.16.2025
    Date Posted: 12.02.2025 17:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 988450
    VIRIN: 251116-A-RR443-3704
    Filename: DOD_111412127
    Length: 00:08:54
    Location: US

    This work, CW5(Ret.) Michael Fried, by SGT Raven Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

