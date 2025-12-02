U.S. Army (Ret.) Chief Warrant Officer 5, Michael Fried exemplifies dedication and selfless service through years of commitment to the U.S. Army. Fried viewed a tribute video highlighting the impact he made while serving and the legacy he leaves behind. (U.S. Army Video by: Pfc. Joshua Terry)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2025 17:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|988450
|VIRIN:
|251116-A-RR443-3704
|Filename:
|DOD_111412127
|Length:
|00:08:54
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CW5(Ret.) Michael Fried, by SGT Raven Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
