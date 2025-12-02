Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Awarding the Young Investigators of 2025

    UNITED STATES

    12.02.2025

    Video by Sean Metzger 

    Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs/Military Health System

    All eyes looked to the future of military medical research as Young Investigators received awards on Aug. 7, in Kissimmee, Florida.

    The Young Investigators competition honored the best oral presentations from residents, fellows, doctoral candidates, post-docs, and individuals within five years of graduation from a terminal degree. All research was Department of War-funded with data directly relevant to one of the four MHSRS focus areas: warfighter medical readiness, expeditionary medicine, warfighter performance, and return to duty.

    Date Taken: 12.02.2025
    Date Posted: 12.02.2025 15:43
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: US

    young, investigators, MHSRS, MHS, awards, graduates

