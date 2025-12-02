Awarding the Young Investigators of 2025

All eyes looked to the future of military medical research as Young Investigators received awards on Aug. 7, in Kissimmee, Florida.
The Young Investigators competition honored the best oral presentations from residents, fellows, doctoral candidates, post-docs, and individuals within five years of graduation from a terminal degree. All research was Department of War-funded with data directly relevant to one of the four MHSRS focus areas: warfighter medical readiness, expeditionary medicine, warfighter performance, and return to duty.
