Combined Jungle Operations Training Course 26-2: Primitive Fire and Shelter

Members of the United States Marine Corps and Panamanian security services receive instruction on primitive fire and primitive shelter techniques during the Combined Jungle Operations Training Course at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, Nov. 30, 2025. By sharing knowledge and working together, U.S. Southern Command and the Panamanian security forces are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional challenges. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)
