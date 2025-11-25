Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    North Knight O-Course

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    09.15.2025

    Video by Kevin Payne    

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Veterinary Readiness Activity, Rheinland-Pfalz, Public Health Command Europe, run the obstacle course during the North Knight of the Year competition, at the Medical Simulation Training Center, Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Sept. 16, 2025. The competition features a multitude of events that test the Soldiers mental, physical, and tactical proficiency, while developing their resiliency and exemplifying the warrior ethos. (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2025
    Date Posted: 12.02.2025 09:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 988375
    VIRIN: 251124-A-DT978-2001
    Filename: DOD_111411229
    Length: 00:07:28
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, North Knight O-Course, by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SOTY
    StrongerTogether
    SwordofFreedom
    NorthKnight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download