Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    E3B Interview - Sgt. 1st Class Trevor MacDonald, 163rd Regional Support Group

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    11.20.2025

    Video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor 

    AFN Bavaria

    Expert skill meets lethal precision; Soldiers rise to the challenge at E3B
    Soldiers sharpened their combat edge during Expert Soldier, Infantryman, and Field Medical Badge (E3B) training at Grafenwöhr Training Area, Germany. Led by the 2d Cavalry Regiment, the rigorous testing began last week and pushes participants through demanding warfighting tasks designed to build lethal, disciplined formations. Events include the expert fitness assessment, day and night land navigation, weapons qualification, medical and patrol procedures, and culminating with a 12 mile ruck march. The evaluation hones Soldiers’ tactical proficiency, battlefield communication, and cohesive execution under stress, ensuring they are prepared to fight and win. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2025
    Date Posted: 12.02.2025 09:35
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 988373
    VIRIN: 251121-A-MQ729-3826
    Filename: DOD_111411227
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, E3B Interview - Sgt. 1st Class Trevor MacDonald, 163rd Regional Support Group, by SGT Scyrrus Corregidor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Train To Fight, Stronger Together, E3B, Better in Bavaria, AFN Bavaria

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download