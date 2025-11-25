E3B Interview - Sgt. 1st Class Trevor MacDonald, 163rd Regional Support Group

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/988373" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Expert skill meets lethal precision; Soldiers rise to the challenge at E3B

Soldiers sharpened their combat edge during Expert Soldier, Infantryman, and Field Medical Badge (E3B) training at Grafenwöhr Training Area, Germany. Led by the 2d Cavalry Regiment, the rigorous testing began last week and pushes participants through demanding warfighting tasks designed to build lethal, disciplined formations. Events include the expert fitness assessment, day and night land navigation, weapons qualification, medical and patrol procedures, and culminating with a 12 mile ruck march. The evaluation hones Soldiers’ tactical proficiency, battlefield communication, and cohesive execution under stress, ensuring they are prepared to fight and win. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)