U.S. Army artillery platoon leader discusses the Artillery Gunnery Table VI

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Blake Martin, platoon leader with Bravo Battery, 2nd Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, discusses how Artillery Table VI operates, what it means, and its importance. The artillery tables outline how field artillery units at all levels are certified and qualified, helping commanders provide effective fire support in global combat operations while maintaining the posture and readiness required to field combat-effective formations capable of rapid deployment and playing a pivotal role in the defense of NATO’s eastern flank.