Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army artillery platoon leader discusses the Artillery Gunnery Table VI

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ADAZI, LATVIA

    11.28.2025

    Video by Pfc. Gabriel Martinez 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Blake Martin, platoon leader with Bravo Battery, 2nd Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, discusses how Artillery Table VI operates, what it means, and its importance. The artillery tables outline how field artillery units at all levels are certified and qualified, helping commanders provide effective fire support in global combat operations while maintaining the posture and readiness required to field combat-effective formations capable of rapid deployment and playing a pivotal role in the defense of NATO’s eastern flank.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.28.2025
    Date Posted: 12.02.2025 09:31
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 988366
    VIRIN: 251129-Z-NV643-1012
    PIN: 251129-A
    Filename: DOD_111411024
    Length: 00:03:59
    Location: ADAZI, LV

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army artillery platoon leader discusses the Artillery Gunnery Table VI, by PFC Gabriel Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2-82 Field Artillery
    100mpad
    Stronger Together
    EDFL

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download