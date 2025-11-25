Capt. Jonathan Espino returns to Panama

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/988351" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Capt. Jonathan Espino, a team leader assigned to Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama, speaks on his life story and military service in Panama Pacifico, Panama, Nov. 22, 2025. Espino, a Panamanian native who enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2010, now assists in leading the newly reestablished Combined Jungle Operations Training Course, where U.S. military personnel and Panamanian public forces can bolster collective capabilities and skills, as well as facilitate a joint learning environment. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Trey Woodard)