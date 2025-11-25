Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Capt. Jonathan Espino returns to Panama

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PANAMA

    11.22.2025

    Video by Spc. Trey Woodard 

    U.S. Southern Command

    U.S. Army Capt. Jonathan Espino, a team leader assigned to Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama, speaks on his life story and military service in Panama Pacifico, Panama, Nov. 22, 2025. Espino, a Panamanian native who enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2010, now assists in leading the newly reestablished Combined Jungle Operations Training Course, where U.S. military personnel and Panamanian public forces can bolster collective capabilities and skills, as well as facilitate a joint learning environment. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Trey Woodard)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2025
    Date Posted: 12.01.2025 22:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 988351
    VIRIN: 251123-A-UJ512-9697
    Filename: DOD_111410625
    Length: 00:06:10
    Location: PA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Capt. Jonathan Espino returns to Panama, by SPC Trey Woodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JSCG-P, Interoperability, Panamá, SENAFRONT, Partnership

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download