    US Navy Captain Scott Hocker Holiday Greeting

    ALEXANDRIA, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2025

    Video by Samy Fineman 

    Department of Defense Education Activity Pacific

    US Navy Captain Scott Hocker holiday greeting for friends and family in Alexandria, Indiana.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.01.2025 23:04
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 988347
    VIRIN: 251110-O-OB497-6389
    Filename: DOD_111410593
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: ALEXANDRIA, INDIANA, US
    Hometown: ALEXANDRIA, INDIANA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Navy Captain Scott Hocker Holiday Greeting, by Samy Fineman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

