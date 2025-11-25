Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Military Conducts Foreign Disaster Relief Operations Working Alongside Armed Forces of the Philippines

    MANILA, PHILIPPINES

    11.24.2025

    Video by Cpl. Brian Knowles 

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    At the request of the Government of the Philippines, the U.S. military is working alongside the Armed Forces of the Philippines to provide foreign disaster relief support to communities affected by consecutive Typhoons Kalmaegi (Tino) and Fung-Wong (Uwan), which caused extensive damage and tragic loss of life. The forward presence and ready posture of United States Indo-Pacific Command in the region facilitates rapid and effective response to crisis, demonstrating the U.S.’s commitment to Allies and partners during times of need. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brian Knowles)

    This video contains images from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: 3 versions of Philippines map city vector by thin black outline simplicity style, Black dot style and Dark shadow style. All in the white background. Performed by stu-khaii/stock.adobe.com

    This video contains images from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Philippine currency icon in flat style. Basic vector symbol illustration by Recoonde/stock.adobe.com

    This video contains images from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Hurricane icon Clip Art design. Line icons by witty/stock.adobe.com

    This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Audiio.

    This video contains open-source news clips.

    Date Taken: 11.24.2025
    Date Posted: 12.01.2025 19:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 988337
    VIRIN: 251124-M-FG738-1002
    Filename: DOD_111410490
    Length: 00:03:02
    Location: MANILA, PH

    This work, U.S. Military Conducts Foreign Disaster Relief Operations Working Alongside Armed Forces of the Philippines, by Cpl Brian Knowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

