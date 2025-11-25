Public honors U.S. Army Spc. Beckstrom and Air Force Staff Sgt. Wolfe

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Flowers, flags, and personalized notes are left in honor of U.S. Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom, and Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, near the Farragut West Metro Station entrance in Washington, D.C., Nov. 30, 2025. Messages of encouragement to the families of Beckstrom and Strong were also placed at the site. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)