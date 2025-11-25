Flowers, flags, and personalized notes are left in honor of U.S. Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom, and Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, near the Farragut West Metro Station entrance in Washington, D.C., Nov. 30, 2025. Messages of encouragement to the families of Beckstrom and Strong were also placed at the site. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2025 18:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|988334
|VIRIN:
|251130-F-PL327-9037
|Filename:
|DOD_111410447
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Public honors U.S. Army Spc. Beckstrom and Air Force Staff Sgt. Wolfe, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.