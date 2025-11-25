Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Public honors U.S. Army Spc. Beckstrom and Air Force Staff Sgt. Wolfe

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    Flowers, flags, and personalized notes are left in honor of U.S. Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom, and Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, near the Farragut West Metro Station entrance in Washington, D.C., Nov. 30, 2025. Messages of encouragement to the families of Beckstrom and Strong were also placed at the site. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2025
    Date Posted: 12.01.2025 18:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 988334
    VIRIN: 251130-F-PL327-9037
    Filename: DOD_111410447
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Public honors U.S. Army Spc. Beckstrom and Air Force Staff Sgt. Wolfe, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    West Virginia National Guard
    JTF-DC
    National Guard
    DCSafe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download