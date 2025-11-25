U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster IIIs approach a drop zone during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) 25-01 on Pohakuloa Training Area, Hilo, Hawaii, Nov. 7, 2025. Exercise JPMRC 26-01 is a large-scale joint and multinational exercise designed to train units and leaders in the region’s complex and austere jungle, arctic, and archipelago environments, replicating real-world conditions. JPMRC is a key way the Army contributes to Integrated Deterrence and regional security in the Indo-Pacific, training thousands of combat credible forces in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2025 17:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|988331
|VIRIN:
|251109-F-JA727-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111410387
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Air Force delivers equipment during JPMRC, by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.