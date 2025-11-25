Air Force delivers 11th Airborne during JPMRC

U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster IIIs complete personnel airdrops with U.S. Army Soldiers of the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT)(Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, on Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Nov. 6, 2025. The IBCT launched from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, demonstrating its capability to deploy rapidly anywhere in the Pacific. Exercise JPMRC 26-01 is a large-scale joint and multinational exercise designed to train units and leaders in the region’s complex and austere jungle, arctic, and archipelago environments, replicating real-world conditions. JPMRC is a key way the Army contributes to Integrated Deterrence and regional security in the Indo-Pacific, training thousands of combat credible forces in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2025 17:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|988326
|VIRIN:
|251106-F-JA727-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111410233
|Length:
|00:05:36
|Location:
|POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
