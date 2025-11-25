Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard honors veterans past and present

    UNITED STATES

    11.11.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio 

    National Guard Bureau

    On Veterans Day, the National Guard pays tribute to the men and women who have answered the call to serve. Their dedication, sacrifice, and unwavering readiness embody the spirit of service that defines our nation’s Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen. From responding to emergencies in hometown communities to supporting missions around the world, their commitment strengthens the joint force and upholds the freedoms we defend. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio and Army Staff Sgt. Amber Peck)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.01.2025 15:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 988316
    VIRIN: 251111-Z-PI747-1001
    Filename: DOD_111410129
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard honors veterans past and present, by MSgt Amber Monio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard, Veterans Day, Veterans, Honor, Citizen Soldier, Citizen Airman

