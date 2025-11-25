(Dec. 01, 2025) - Pacific Partnership 2025 conducted mission stops in the Philippines, Fiji, Tonga, Papua New Guinea, Federated States of Micronesia, Palau, Samoa, and Vanuatu, from June 01 to Dec. 01. Now, in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increased security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ethan Lambert)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2025 15:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|988295
|VIRIN:
|251122-N-EQ708-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111410005
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Partnership 2025 Mission Overview, by PO3 Ethan Lambert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.