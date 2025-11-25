Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Unified Command response to One Henry Hudson fire

    SAN PEDRO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    A visual representation of the One Henry Hudson's fire pump system Nov. 25, 2025, off San Pedro. No firefighting water has been released into the harbor, the water seen coming from the vessel is clean seawater from the ship's fire pump system. All actual firefighting water is contained aboard for testing and proper disposal. (U.S. Coast Guard Courtesy video)

    Date Taken: 11.25.2025
    Date Posted: 12.01.2025 14:35
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 988285
    VIRIN: 251125-G-G2011-1001
    Filename: DOD_111409915
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: SAN PEDRO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: SAN PEDRO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Cargo Vessel
    Port of Los Angeles
    Coast Guard
    ONEHENRYFIRE
    onehenryhudsonfire

