Unified Command response to One Henry Hudson fire

A visual representation of the One Henry Hudson's fire pump system Nov. 25, 2025, off San Pedro. No firefighting water has been released into the harbor, the water seen coming from the vessel is clean seawater from the ship's fire pump system. All actual firefighting water is contained aboard for testing and proper disposal. (U.S. Coast Guard Courtesy video)