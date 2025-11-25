Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Partnership 2025 Mission Recap

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.12.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ethan Lambert 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    (Dec. 01, 2025) - Pacific Partnership 2025 conducted mission stops in the Philippines, Fiji, Tonga, Papua New Guinea, Federated States of Micronesia, Palau, Samoa, and Vanuatu, from June 01 to Dec. 01. Now, in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increased security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ethan Lambert)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.01.2025 14:32
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    Pacific Partnership 2025

