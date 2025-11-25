Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PNSY Shipyard Update: Foundry Fleet Fight

    UNITED STATES

    12.01.2025

    Video by Scott Hanson, Jordon Johnson and Joel Messer

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    Captain Jesse Nice expresses the importance of Portsmouth Naval Shipyard's role in supporting Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Daryl Caudle's vision of "Foundry, Fleet, Fight" to keep the U.S. Navy's fleet battle ready.

    Location: US

