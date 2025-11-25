Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st. Lt. Lynn - Vikings Shoutouts From Germany

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    11.24.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Arturo Guzman and 1st Lt. Tam Le

    278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Tennessee Army National Guard

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Henry Lynn, from Huntsville, Alabama, shares a holiday greeting along with a Minnesota Vikings shoutout for family and friends back home while serving overseas.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.24.2025
    Date Posted: 12.01.2025 08:38
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 988210
    VIRIN: 251125-A-PH391-1150
    Filename: DOD_111408918
    Length: 00:00:06
    Location: DE
    Hometown: HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st. Lt. Lynn - Vikings Shoutouts From Germany, by SFC Arturo Guzman and 1LT Tam Le, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vikings
    holiday season
    Tenneesse National Guard
    NFLVikings
    NFL

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download