USS Tripoli Conducts F-35 Night Flight Operations

U.S. Marines, with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 242 and U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) conduct flight operations on the ship's flight deck, Nov. 29, 2025. Tripoli is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb Shultz)
|Date Taken:
|11.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2025 08:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|988201
|VIRIN:
|251129-N-EU502-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111408899
|Length:
|00:02:24
|Location:
|U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
