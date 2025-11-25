Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli Conducts F-35 Night Flight Operations

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    11.28.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kaleb Schultz 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    U.S. Marines, with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 242 and U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) conduct flight operations on the ship's flight deck, Nov. 29, 2025. Tripoli is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb Shultz)

    Date Taken: 11.28.2025
    Date Posted: 12.01.2025 08:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 988201
    VIRIN: 251129-N-EU502-2001
    Filename: DOD_111408899
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli Conducts F-35 Night Flight Operations, by PO3 Kaleb Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-35
    USS Tripoli

