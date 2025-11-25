Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Radio Around the Region: UMGC education programs through Vandal Training Center

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.13.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Angulo and Senior Airman Chase Sullivan

    AFN Humphreys

    Laurence Fraser, a University of Maryland Global Campus program coordinator at Camp Humphreys, speaks with Spc. Joshua Holladay, a broadcaster assigned to American Forces Network Humphreys, during a radio interview at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Nov. 14, 2025. During the interview, Fraser discussed the high accessibility of the UMGC education program through the Vandal Training Center. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chase Sullivan)

    Date Taken: 11.13.2025
    Date Posted: 12.01.2025 00:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 988169
    VIRIN: 251114-F-LK801-8132
    Filename: DOD_111408465
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    This work, Radio Around the Region: UMGC education programs through Vandal Training Center, by SSgt Matthew Angulo and SrA Chase Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Humphreys education center
    University of Maryland Global Campus
    UMGC Asia
    education center

