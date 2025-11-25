Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Radio Around the Region: The Three Grades of Cavity

    GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    11.19.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Angulo and Cpl. In Woo Cho

    AFN Humphreys

    U.S. Army CPT. Katherine Guevara, Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital General Dentist, speaks with Senior Airman Chase Sullivan, a broadcaster and DJ assigned to American Forces Network Humphreys, during a radio interview at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, November 20, 2025. During the interview, Guevara discussed the three layers of teeth, describing how and when cavities in each layer are treated. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Inwoo Cho)

    Date Taken: 11.19.2025
    Date Posted: 12.01.2025 00:31
    Location: GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    dentistry
    Cavity
    Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital
    Medical Department Activity-Korea
    Enamel

