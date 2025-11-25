Radio Around the Region: The Three Grades of Cavity

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/988167" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army CPT. Katherine Guevara, Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital General Dentist, speaks with Senior Airman Chase Sullivan, a broadcaster and DJ assigned to American Forces Network Humphreys, during a radio interview at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, November 20, 2025. During the interview, Guevara discussed the three layers of teeth, describing how and when cavities in each layer are treated. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Inwoo Cho)