Shining Star 26 Social Media Video

MCGREGOR RANGE COMPLEX, New Mexico -- Air Defense Artillery Fire Control Officers from the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command joined forces with a composite battery from the Japan Air Self-Defense Force Southwestern and Central Air Defense Missile Groups, alongside Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 43rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command on Nov. 1, 2025. Together, they executed a bilateral live-fire exercise, showcasing seamless integration and validating the Patriot surface-to-air missile system. Shining Star is a recurring exercise that reinforces U.S.-Japan defense cooperation, sharpens tactics and communication procedures and strengthens interoperability through simultaneous Patriot engagements.

This event underscores the enduring alliance and shared commitment to regional security (U.S. Army video by Capt. Frank Spatt)