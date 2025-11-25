Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Shining Star 26 Social Media Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MCGREGOR RANGE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2025

    Video by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    MCGREGOR RANGE COMPLEX, New Mexico -- Air Defense Artillery Fire Control Officers from the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command joined forces with a composite battery from the Japan Air Self-Defense Force Southwestern and Central Air Defense Missile Groups, alongside Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 43rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command on Nov. 1, 2025. Together, they executed a bilateral live-fire exercise, showcasing seamless integration and validating the Patriot surface-to-air missile system. Shining Star is a recurring exercise that reinforces U.S.-Japan defense cooperation, sharpens tactics and communication procedures and strengthens interoperability through simultaneous Patriot engagements.
    This event underscores the enduring alliance and shared commitment to regional security (U.S. Army video by Capt. Frank Spatt)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2025
    Date Posted: 11.30.2025 23:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 988163
    VIRIN: 251031-A-TR140-5429
    Filename: DOD_111408423
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: MCGREGOR RANGE, NEW MEXICO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shining Star 26 Social Media Video, by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download