U.S. Marines with the Maritime Special Purpose Force, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), board a CH-53E Super Stallion with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 263 (Reinforced), 22nd MEU(SOC), for military freefall training on Camp Santiago, Puerto Rico, Oct. 27, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Marine Corps video)
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2025 16:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|988141
|VIRIN:
|251027-M-HC655-4001
|Filename:
|DOD_111407148
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|CAMP SANTIAGO, PR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 22nd MEU(SOC) | MSPF Conducts Military Freefall Training in Puerto Rico, by Sgt Maurion Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.