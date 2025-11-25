Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    22nd MEU(SOC) | MSPF Conducts Military Freefall Training in Puerto Rico

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP SANTIAGO, PUERTO RICO

    10.26.2025

    Video by Sgt. Maurion Moore 

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines with the Maritime Special Purpose Force, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), board a CH-53E Super Stallion with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 263 (Reinforced), 22nd MEU(SOC), for military freefall training on Camp Santiago, Puerto Rico, Oct. 27, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Marine Corps video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2025
    Date Posted: 11.30.2025 16:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 988141
    VIRIN: 251027-M-HC655-4001
    Filename: DOD_111407148
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: CAMP SANTIAGO, PR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 22nd MEU(SOC) | MSPF Conducts Military Freefall Training in Puerto Rico, by Sgt Maurion Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    22d MEU, USMC, CaribOps, IWO ARG 22nd MEU(SOC), SOUTHCOM, MSPF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download