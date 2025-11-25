Army vs. Navy 2025 - Innovation Drives the future

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WIESBADEN, GERMANY

    11.26.2025

    Video by Sgt. Benjamin Purcey 

    AFN Wiesbaden

    Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army units in Wiesbaden assemble and test small unmanned aircraft systems and payload ahead of the annual Army-Navy Game, highlighting the service’s focus on innovation, teamwork, and mission-ready skills. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Benjamin Purcey)

    Date Taken: 11.26.2025
    Date Posted: 11.29.2025 12:37
    Location: WIESBADEN, DE

