Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Navy Football Game 2025 Spirit Video USACRC

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    11.25.2025

    Video by JE Snowden and Angela Grice

    U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center

    The US Army Combat Readiness Center's submission for Army Navy Spirit Video 2025
    Go Army BEAT Navy!!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.25.2025
    Date Posted: 11.28.2025 17:55
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 988133
    VIRIN: 251125-A-XQ873-3577
    Filename: DOD_111406889
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Navy Football Game 2025 Spirit Video USACRC, by JE Snowden and Angela Grice, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #USMA
    #GoArmyBeatNavy
    #BlackKnights
    #ArmyFootball
    #ArmyNavy2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download