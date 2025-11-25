Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort McCoy "Turkey Bowl" 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Monte Swift 

    88th Readiness Division

    Soldiers of the 88th Readiness Division and Noncommisioned Officer Academy (NCOA) at Fort McCoy compete in the annual "Turkey Bowl" flag football tournament at Fort McCoy on Nov. 5, 2025, with the NCOA ultimately hoisting the trophy as this year's top team.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2025
    Date Posted: 11.28.2025 15:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 988123
    VIRIN: 251105-A-UQ307-7357
    Filename: DOD_111406677
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy "Turkey Bowl" 2025, by SFC Monte Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    88th RD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download