B-roll video of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District Vermilion Harbor East Pier repair project as steel sheet pile is placed, Sept. 9, 2025, Vermilion, Ohio.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is ensuring the Great Lakes harbors stay economically viable while providing safe access for boaters. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.28.2025 11:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|988122
|VIRIN:
|250910-A-VR700-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_111406662
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|VERMILION, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Vermilion East Pier Repairs, by Andre Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.