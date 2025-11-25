Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ribbon Cutting Marks New U.S. Barracks in Lithuania

    LITHUANIA

    11.25.2025

    Video by Sgt. Dakota Bradford 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Gen. Christopher Donahue, commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa; Kara McDonald, U.S. ambassador to Lithuania; Matthew Whitaker, U.S. ambassador to NATO; Robertas Kaunas, Lithuania’s minister of national defense; and Brig. Gen. Nerijus Stankevičius, commander of the Lithuanian Land Forces, take part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony and tour newly constructed barracks at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, Nov. 26, 2025. Lithuania built the new barracks complex to house U.S. Soldiers stationed in the country. U.S. and NATO forces in Europe conduct ongoing joint training exercises to strengthen interoperability and ensure collective defense readiness. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Dakota Bradford)

    Date Taken: 11.25.2025
    Date Posted: 11.28.2025 09:49
    100th MPAD
    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO
    Lithaunia

