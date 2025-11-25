Ribbon Cutting Marks New U.S. Barracks in Lithuania

Gen. Christopher Donahue, commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa; Kara McDonald, U.S. ambassador to Lithuania; Matthew Whitaker, U.S. ambassador to NATO; Robertas Kaunas, Lithuania’s minister of national defense; and Brig. Gen. Nerijus Stankevičius, commander of the Lithuanian Land Forces, take part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony and tour newly constructed barracks at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, Nov. 26, 2025. Lithuania built the new barracks complex to house U.S. Soldiers stationed in the country. U.S. and NATO forces in Europe conduct ongoing joint training exercises to strengthen interoperability and ensure collective defense readiness. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Dakota Bradford)
