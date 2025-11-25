Ribbon Cutting Marks New U.S. Barracks in Lithuania

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/988095" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Gen. Christopher Donahue, commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa; Kara McDonald, U.S. ambassador to Lithuania; Matthew Whitaker, U.S. ambassador to NATO; Robertas Kaunas, Lithuania’s minister of national defense; and Brig. Gen. Nerijus Stankevičius, commander of the Lithuanian Land Forces, take part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony and tour newly constructed barracks at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, Nov. 26, 2025. Lithuania built the new barracks complex to house U.S. Soldiers stationed in the country. U.S. and NATO forces in Europe conduct ongoing joint training exercises to strengthen interoperability and ensure collective defense readiness. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Dakota Bradford)