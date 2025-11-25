Lithuania Opens New Pabradė Barracks for U.S. Troops

Gen. Christopher Donahue, commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa; Matthew Whitaker, U.S. ambassador to NATO; Kara McDonald, U.S. ambassador to Lithuania; Robertas Kaunas, Lithuania’s minister of national defense; and Brig. Gen. Nerijus Stankevičius, commander of the Lithuanian Land Forces, deliver remarks during the opening ceremony for newly constructed barracks at Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania, Nov. 26, 2025. Built by Lithuania to house U.S. Soldiers, the new facilities provide long-term accommodations for rotational forces and enhance infrastructure supporting NATO’s eastern flank. U.S. and NATO forces in Europe conduct ongoing joint training exercises to strengthen interoperability and ensure collective defense readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dakota Bradford)
|11.25.2025
|11.28.2025 09:49
|B-Roll
|988093
|251126-Z-GB622-4001
|DOD_111405998
|00:13:49
|LT
|3
|3
