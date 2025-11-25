Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lithuania Opens New Pabradė Barracks for U.S. Troops

    LITHUANIA

    11.25.2025

    Video by Sgt. Dakota Bradford 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Gen. Christopher Donahue, commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa; Matthew Whitaker, U.S. ambassador to NATO; Kara McDonald, U.S. ambassador to Lithuania; Robertas Kaunas, Lithuania’s minister of national defense; and Brig. Gen. Nerijus Stankevičius, commander of the Lithuanian Land Forces, deliver remarks during the opening ceremony for newly constructed barracks at Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania, Nov. 26, 2025. Built by Lithuania to house U.S. Soldiers, the new facilities provide long-term accommodations for rotational forces and enhance infrastructure supporting NATO’s eastern flank. U.S. and NATO forces in Europe conduct ongoing joint training exercises to strengthen interoperability and ensure collective defense readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dakota Bradford)

    Date Taken: 11.25.2025
    Date Posted: 11.28.2025 09:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 988093
    VIRIN: 251126-Z-GB622-4001
    Filename: DOD_111405998
    Length: 00:13:49
    Location: LT

    This work, Lithuania Opens New Pabradė Barracks for U.S. Troops, by SGT Dakota Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    100th MPAD
    Pabrade
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    Lithaunia

